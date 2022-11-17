Dr. Michael Sabia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sabia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Sabia, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College 5th Pathway Program and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Sabia works at
Cooper Pain Management900 Centennial Blvd Ste E, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees6015 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
As previously mentioned, starting with the lovely and helpful navigator,Sothia to exiting, everything went smoothly. As a previous clinician, I am a tough critic so when this experience is described as ideal in all ways it is. Dr. Sabia's skills are amazing. His injections are the best I have ever had. He and his team work so well together and make the procedure effortless. I can't stress enough how kind, thoughtful and upbeat they were. Dr. Sabia is so empathic and knowledgeable and the team follows his lead. They make these procedures very doable. I greatly appreciate all of you.
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1780881029
- Beth Israel Med|Beth Israel Medical Center|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Cooper Hospital University Hospital Medical Center|Cooper Hospital University Medical Center|Cooper University Hospital
- New York Medical College 5th Pathway Program
- Pain Medicine
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Sabia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sabia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sabia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabia speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.