See All Anesthesiologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Michael Sabia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Sabia, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
5 (66)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Sabia, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College 5th Pathway Program and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Sabia works at Cooper Pain Management in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Pain Management
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste E, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees
    6015 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Intractable Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Pump Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Disc Decompression Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sabia?

    Nov 17, 2022
    As previously mentioned, starting with the lovely and helpful navigator,Sothia to exiting, everything went smoothly. As a previous clinician, I am a tough critic so when this experience is described as ideal in all ways it is. Dr. Sabia's skills are amazing. His injections are the best I have ever had. He and his team work so well together and make the procedure effortless. I can't stress enough how kind, thoughtful and upbeat they were. Dr. Sabia is so empathic and knowledgeable and the team follows his lead. They make these procedures very doable. I greatly appreciate all of you.
    Linda Pappert — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Sabia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Sabia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sabia to family and friends

    Dr. Sabia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sabia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Sabia, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Sabia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1780881029
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Med|Beth Israel Medical Center|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cooper Hospital University Hospital Medical Center|Cooper Hospital University Medical Center|Cooper University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College 5th Pathway Program
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sabia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabia works at Cooper Pain Management in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sabia’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.