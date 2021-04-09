Overview

Dr. Michael Sabat, DO is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sabat works at Honest Dermatology Skin and Laser Center in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.