Dr. Michael Sabat, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Sabat, DO is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Honest Dermatology Skin and Laser Center15840 Ventura Blvd Ste 101, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 789-3811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sabat, MD is one of the finest Dermatologists I have had in 40 years of dealing with Gorlin-Goltz Syndrome. Basal Cell x #50 plus surgeries, #2 Melanoma', and squamous cell carcinoma in the throat, neck, lymph nodes 'He caught early in 2018 or I wouldn't be here City of Hope Med. Duarte, CA informed me! From Derm to ENT to City of Hope Pet/Ct scan, Chemo/RAD/4 surgeries. Dr. Sabat has been there every step. After chemo 11/2020 I now have Skin disorder caused by 'Cisplatin drug x Chemo' 7 weeks for 5 hrs daily. It took a toll. Dr. Sabat has his hands full & he has never complained or shown exhaustion dealing with me like other doctors have! Thank you sir, you are amazing. James Hall, actor, VO, worldwide film, RAMBO, Expendables, Blood Father. 2021
About Dr. Michael Sabat, DO
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1205988664
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabat.
