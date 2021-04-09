See All Dermatologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Michael Sabat, DO

Dermatology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Sabat, DO is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Sabat works at Honest Dermatology Skin and Laser Center in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Honest Dermatology Skin and Laser Center
    15840 Ventura Blvd Ste 101, Encino, CA 91436

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
Boil
Melanoma Screening
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spider Veins
Telegen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 09, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Sabat, DO

    Dermatology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1205988664
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sabat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabat is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sabat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabat works at Honest Dermatology Skin and Laser Center in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sabat's profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

