Dr. M Braimah Saaka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. M Braimah Saaka, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from The University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.
Dr. Saaka works at
Locations
HCA Florida Highlands Medical Specialists - Cardiology2369 Us Highway 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 265-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. M Braimah Saaka, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1396720470
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- Summa Akron City Hospital
- The University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
