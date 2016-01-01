Overview

Dr. M Braimah Saaka, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from The University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.



Dr. Saaka works at Highland Medical Specialists - Yannucci Family Medicine in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.