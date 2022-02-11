Dr. Michael Rytel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rytel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rytel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rytel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Rytel works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates Inc.5820 CENTRE AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 661-5500Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
-
2
Brackenridge Office1030 Broadview Blvd, Brackenridge, PA 15014 Directions (412) 661-5500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Acmh Hospital
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rytel?
Dr. Rytel has a good bedside manner. He suggested rotator cuff surgery. In addition, he explained the surgery in great detail and what to expect. My recovery was and continues to be a success. I am at 2 years post-surgery now and had full shoulder function in no time with a quick recovery. Thank you
About Dr. Michael Rytel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1538151030
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Northwestern University Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rytel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rytel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rytel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rytel works at
Dr. Rytel has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rytel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Rytel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rytel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rytel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rytel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.