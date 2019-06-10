Dr. Michael Ryckman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ryckman, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ryckman, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky / College of Dentistry.
Dr. Ryckman works at
Locations
-
1
Ryckman Orthodontics3140 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45434 Directions (937) 429-5100
-
2
Buerschen John H DDS1007 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45419 Directions (937) 294-1001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ryckman?
Excellent!!
About Dr. Michael Ryckman, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1891920351
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University /Center For Advanced Dental Education
- University of Kentucky / College of Dentistry
- Centre College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryckman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryckman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryckman works at
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryckman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.