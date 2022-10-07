Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Ryan, MD
Dr. Michael Ryan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists885 Kempsville Rd Ste 114, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-0165
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
I actually enjoy my visits because I continually learn from him and he does a great job putting everything into a perspective that is understandable. His knowledge and experience is untouchable. If you get the opportunity to be seen by him-take it!
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
