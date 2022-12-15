Dr. Michael Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ryan, MD is a Phlebologist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Phlebology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.
Locations
1
Missouri Vein Care4004 Peach Ct Ste E, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 307-5163
2
Missouri Vein Care1620 Southridge Dr Ste B, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 307-5161Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Missouri Vein Care3531 Stardust Dr, Hannibal, MO 63401 Directions (573) 307-5162
4
Missouri Vein Care2917 Independence St Ste 200, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 307-5164
5
Missouri Vein Care1070 S Bishop Ave, Rolla, MO 65401 Directions (573) 307-5160Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Family Insurance
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- Mercy Care
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- State Farm
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ryan?
Dr. Ryan tried to help me as much as possible. I have a two hour drive but it's worth it. thank you!
About Dr. Michael Ryan, MD
- Phlebology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Tex Heart Inst|U Minn Hosps & Clinics|University of Minnesota Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ryan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan speaks German.
439 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
