Dr. Michael Rutman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Rutman works at North Coast Internal Medicine, Vista CA in Vista, CA with other offices in Brawley, CA and La Jolla, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.