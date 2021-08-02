See All Neurosurgeons in Latrobe, PA
Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Dr. Rutigliano works at Excela Health Neurosurgery in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Neuroplasty and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Excela Health Neurosurgery
    100 Excela Health Dr Ste 203B, Latrobe, PA 15650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 532-0866
  2. 2
    Excela Square Neurosurgery- Greensburg
    425 Frye Farm Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 532-0866
  3. 3
    Latrobe Surgical Group LLC
    443 Frye Farm Rd Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 532-0866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Frick Hospital
  • Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Neuroplasty
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Neuroplasty
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rutigliano?

    Aug 02, 2021
    I was to the hospital and other doctors about my lower back pain. At 51 years old I could barely walk. I went to do Rutigliano and he said I had a herniated disc. He did my surgery and and said that I had to take it easy for 1 month and full recovery would be 6 months. I did not take as much as 1 pill for pain after my surgery and I walked around the recovery room 3 times when the nurse cam to get me up. This man is the greatest that I have had the pleasure to deal with. I have recommended him numerous times and will continue to do so.
    Chris Morrow — Aug 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rutigliano to family and friends

    Dr. Rutigliano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rutigliano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164497160
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutigliano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rutigliano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rutigliano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rutigliano has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Neuroplasty and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutigliano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutigliano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutigliano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutigliano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutigliano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.