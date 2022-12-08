Dr. Michael Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Russo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio.
Leport Surgical Medical Corp.18111 Brookhurst St Ste 5600, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4666
Stanford300 Pasteur Dr # H010, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 724-3989
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had the gastric sleeve not because of weight issues but I had severe debilitating migraines for over a year. After surgery I feel healthier and no MIGRAINES! I feel like I’m living a life now. Dr Russo and his staff are amazing! They are so attentive and helpful!
- Stanford University
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Marquette University / College of Health Sciences
- General Surgery
Dr. Russo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.