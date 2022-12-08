See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Michael Russo, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Russo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio.

Dr. Russo works at LePort Surgical Associates in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Stanford, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leport Surgical Medical Corp.
    18111 Brookhurst St Ste 5600, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 861-4666
  2. 2
    Stanford
    300 Pasteur Dr # H010, Stanford, CA 94305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 724-3989

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustable Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laproscopic Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2022
    I had the gastric sleeve not because of weight issues but I had severe debilitating migraines for over a year. After surgery I feel healthier and no MIGRAINES! I feel like I’m living a life now. Dr Russo and his staff are amazing! They are so attentive and helpful!
    Kimmie — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Russo, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700084381
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    • Marquette University / College of Health Sciences
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

