Overview

Dr. Michael Russo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School.



Dr. Russo works at Michael B. Russo, MD, Inc in Kailua Kona, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI and Kealakekua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Confusion and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.