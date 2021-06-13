Dr. Michael Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Russo, MD
Dr. Michael Russo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School.
West Hawaii Community Health Center - Kealakehe74-5214 Keanalehu Dr, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 294-3332
Michael B. Russo, MD, Inc250 Ward Ave Ste 170, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 294-3332Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Michael B. Russo, M.D, Inc.816623 Hawaii Belt Rd, Kealakekua, HI 96750 Directions (808) 294-3332Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Personable, knowledgeable, Dr Russo gives you plenty of time and certainly knows his field.
- Us Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory
- National Institutes of Health - NINDS
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Chicago Medical School
- Princeton University
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo has seen patients for Insomnia, Confusion and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
