Dr. Michael Russo, MD

Neurology
4.5 (120)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Russo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School.

Dr. Russo works at Michael B. Russo, MD, Inc in Kailua Kona, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI and Kealakekua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Confusion and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Hawaii Community Health Center - Kealakehe
    74-5214 Keanalehu Dr, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 294-3332
    Michael B. Russo, MD, Inc
    250 Ward Ave Ste 170, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 294-3332
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Michael B. Russo, M.D, Inc.
    816623 Hawaii Belt Rd, Kealakekua, HI 96750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 294-3332
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Confusion
Tension Headache
Concussion
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cranial Trauma
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Pseudobulbar Affect
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Back Disorders
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Brain Lesion
Brain Tumor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Disorders
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Dementia
Difficulty Concentrating
Difficulty With Walking
Episodic Concentration Difficulty
Episodic Loss of Consiousness
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Meningiomas
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurological Testing
Neuromuscular Diseases
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Sleep Disorders
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 13, 2021
    Personable, knowledgeable, Dr Russo gives you plenty of time and certainly knows his field.
    George Fry — Jun 13, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Russo, MD

    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477523785
    Education & Certifications

    • Us Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory
    • National Institutes of Health - NINDS
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    • Chicago Medical School
    • Princeton University
    • Sleep Medicine
