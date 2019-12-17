Overview

Dr. Michael Rusnak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Rusnak works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center Of The Rockies in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Broken Arm and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.