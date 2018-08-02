Dr. Rupp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Rupp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rupp, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rupp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Clinic of Southern Nm3800 E Lohman Ave Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rupp?
Dr. Rupp always gives me his full attention and spends the time needed to make sure I get the correct treatment for my allergies. I have been getting the bi-weekly shots for almost a year and this is the first summer in over 30 years I have not suffered allergy symptoms. Dr Rupp also minimizes cost by recommending OTC treatments. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Rupp, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568414985
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rupp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupp works at
Dr. Rupp has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rupp speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.