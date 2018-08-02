See All Allergists & Immunologists in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Michael Rupp, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Rupp, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rupp works at The Allergy & Asthma Clinic of Southern New Mexico in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Clinic of Southern Nm
    3800 E Lohman Ave Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 522-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 02, 2018
    Dr. Rupp always gives me his full attention and spends the time needed to make sure I get the correct treatment for my allergies. I have been getting the bi-weekly shots for almost a year and this is the first summer in over 30 years I have not suffered allergy symptoms. Dr Rupp also minimizes cost by recommending OTC treatments. Highly recommend!
    Beverly Lewis in Las Cruces, NM — Aug 02, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Michael Rupp, MD
    About Dr. Michael Rupp, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568414985
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
