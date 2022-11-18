Overview

Dr. Michael Rupp, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Rupp works at Waterfront Neurology in Wilkes Barre, PA with other offices in Plains, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.