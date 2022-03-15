Overview

Dr. Michael Ruiz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital and Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Ruiz works at Lake Erie Podiatry in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.