Dr. Michael Ruisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ruisi, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ruisi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Ruisi works at
Locations
-
1
Citrus Cardiology Consultants, P.A.2101 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 290-5904Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Citrus Cardiology1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 914, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 269-6932
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruisi?
If you're looking for a cardiologist look no further. Dr Ruisi truly cares about his patients. He's highly skilled, is always there when you need him, compassionate and listens to you. Never rushes through a visit. He found a 99% blockage in my coronary artery I had no idea I had and cleared it with a stent. If not for him I might not be writing this review..What more can I say. Extremely pleased with his care. Staff is kind and always pleasant
About Dr. Michael Ruisi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1750515292
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruisi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruisi works at
Dr. Ruisi has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruisi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.