Dr. Michael Ruff, MD

Neurology
Overview

Dr. Michael Ruff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Ruff works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chordoma
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Complex Spine Disorders
Concussion
Confusion
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Medulloblastoma
Meningitis
Migraine
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Neurological Diseases
Neuropathy
Neurovascular Conditions
Nystagmus
Paralysis
Parkinson's Disease
Pediatric Neurological Disorders
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Refractory Epilepsy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schwannoma
Seizure
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Spina Bifida
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency

Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Michael Ruff, MD

  Neurology
  English
  Male
  1649611260
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Ruff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Ruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Ruff works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN.

Dr. Ruff has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more.

Dr. Ruff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruff, there are benefits to both methods.

