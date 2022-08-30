Overview

Dr. Michael Ruff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital North.



Dr. Ruff works at SureCare Medical Center in Springboro, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.