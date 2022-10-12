Dr. Michael Rudman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rudman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rudman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Rudman works at
Locations
Spine and Wellness Center60 Columbia Rd Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 845-2500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Franklin Surgical Center175 Morristown Rd Ste 101, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Directions (908) 766-5556
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rudman met with me to review my latest MRI. During my visit we discussed the issues with my lower back and neck and how things have changed over the past 20 plus years. I remember when I first met Dr. Rudman we talked about a treatment plan for a better quality of life with out surgery. I was all in because every orthopedic surgeon I had seen prior to going to Dr. Rudman talked about only surgical procedures and that scared me. But thanks to Dr. Rudman and the treatment plan that he gave me I’ve been able to stay of the operating table. I have had a few set backs with my back going out from doing certain work and I thank God for Dr. Rudman who would fit me in for treatment. I can go on and on but Dr. Rudman had shown me and others that he really cares and listens to his patients. Thanks so much Dr. Rudman for being a part of my journey and my well being. May God continúe to bless you and your practice because we need you.
About Dr. Michael Rudman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.