Dr. Michael Ruddat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Ruddat works at Retina Consultants in Manchester, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.