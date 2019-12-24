Dr. Michael Ruchim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruchim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ruchim, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ruchim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ruchim works at
Locations
Mark Chien M D L L C680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 118, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I see a few negative reviews but I have been a patient for a number of years. He is kind, caring and intelligent. Knows his area of specialty. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Michael Ruchim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1669470936
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- U Ill Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
