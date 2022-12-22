Dr. Michael Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rubinstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rubinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital.
Dr. Rubinstein works at
Locations
-
1
Fullerton Orthopaedic Surgery Medical Group - Langsdorf680 Langsdorf Dr Ste 103, Fullerton, CA 92831 Directions (714) 879-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubinstein?
Dr. Rubinstein carefully examined my hands and patiently explained the problems and treatment alternatives, and answered my questions. He had an assistant to enter information into a computer, so he was able to give me his full attention. He was friendly and engaging. My only complaint was that I checked in online and arrived early and then waited over half an hour to see the doctor - but that is normal for doctor visits.
About Dr. Michael Rubinstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780620013
Education & Certifications
- Lennox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Harvard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubinstein works at
Dr. Rubinstein speaks Spanish.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.