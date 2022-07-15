Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Rubenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Rubenstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3606
Dialysis Unit At Chop Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care3500 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-1719
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
when you send dr rubenstein a message through my penn portal or call his office with a question after office hours he always responds back quickly. he is truly concerned about his patients issues. he is always willing to help in any way that he can. he has a good personality along with being a very knowledgeable neurologist.
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1023062874
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.