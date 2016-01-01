Dr. Rozengarten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Rozengarten, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rozengarten, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Rozengarten works at
Locations
Robbinsville Office1 Union St Ste 101, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 890-6677
Mercer Bucks Cardiology104 Pheasant Run, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 860-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Rozengarten, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1699764498
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rozengarten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozengarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozengarten has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozengarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozengarten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozengarten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozengarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozengarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.