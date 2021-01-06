Dr. Michael Rowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rowell, MD
Dr. Michael Rowell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
Bristol Surgical Associates1 Medical Park Blvd Ste 250W, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-6620
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
Dr. Rowell recently operated on my 86-year old mother to remove a tumor. I'm grateful that he took the time to connect with her, both on a personal level by getting to know her, and on a professional level by patiently explaining the procedure and answering questions. Going into surgery, she had complete trust in him. Dr. Rowell also was very conscientious about keeping me informed and answering any questions I had. His colleagues, AJ and Nicki, were also very friendly and extremely helpful. Medical professionals are under so much pressure these days that it's not unusual to find they have little time to connect with patients and their caregivers. Patients of Dr. Rowell are fortunate to have such a caring and competent team of healthcare professionals. I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Michael Rowell, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Rowell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowell has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowell.
