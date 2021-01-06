See All General Surgeons in Bristol, TN
Dr. Michael Rowell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Rowell, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Rowell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. Rowell works at Bristol Surgical Associates in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Bristol Surgical Associates
    1 Medical Park Blvd Ste 250W, Bristol, TN 37620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 844-6620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center
  • Johnson City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rowell?

    Jan 06, 2021
    Dr. Rowell recently operated on my 86-year old mother to remove a tumor. I'm grateful that he took the time to connect with her, both on a personal level by getting to know her, and on a professional level by patiently explaining the procedure and answering questions. Going into surgery, she had complete trust in him. Dr. Rowell also was very conscientious about keeping me informed and answering any questions I had. His colleagues, AJ and Nicki, were also very friendly and extremely helpful. Medical professionals are under so much pressure these days that it's not unusual to find they have little time to connect with patients and their caregivers. Patients of Dr. Rowell are fortunate to have such a caring and competent team of healthcare professionals. I highly recommend them.
    Michael Lee Stallard — Jan 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Rowell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Rowell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rowell to family and friends

    Dr. Rowell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rowell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Rowell, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Rowell, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477658656
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowell works at Bristol Surgical Associates in Bristol, TN. View the full address on Dr. Rowell’s profile.

    Dr. Rowell has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Rowell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.