Dr. Michael Rowe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Vernon, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center and Saint Joseph Berea.



Dr. Rowe works at Rockcastle Medical Arts in Mount Vernon, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.