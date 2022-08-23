Dr. Michael Rousseau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rousseau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rousseau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rousseau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Dr. Rousseau works at
Locations
-
1
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Urology Group4360 Ferguson Dr Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 841-7840
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rousseau?
Dr. Rousseau rescued me from very poor treatment and surgery from another medical practice. He helped me tremendously. I am very grateful that he fit me in quickly and gave me the treatment I needed. Can't say enough good about him.
About Dr. Michael Rousseau, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851328660
Education & Certifications
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rousseau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rousseau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rousseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rousseau works at
Dr. Rousseau has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rousseau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousseau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rousseau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rousseau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rousseau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.