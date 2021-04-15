Dr. Roundy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Roundy, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Roundy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Roundy works at
Locations
Mckay Dee Inpatient Psychiatry3903 Harrison Blvd Ste 300, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 387-5600
Intermtn Hlthcr No Ogden Clinic2400 N 400 E, Ogden, UT 84414 Directions (801) 786-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roundy is devoted and care deeply for the wellbeing and happiness of His patients. He’s highly effective and genuine in his approach and I’m grateful to him for helping me succeed in managing my mental health. I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Roundy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255366696
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roundy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roundy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roundy has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roundy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roundy speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roundy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roundy.
