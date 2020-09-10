Overview

Dr. Michael Rotkowitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Rotkowitz works at Jefferson Cancer Center in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

