Dr. Michael Rothschild, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rothschild, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Rothschild works at
Locations
Northern Valley Ent. & Facial Plastics163 Engle St Ste 1B, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (212) 996-2995
- 2 1175 Park Ave Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 996-2995
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My daughters are in this wonderful pediatric practice but Dr. Rothschild didn't hesitate to jump in when I had a medical emergency of my own and didn't know where else to turn. He set me on course from a misdiagnosed ear infection. When new antibiotics hadn't yet kicked in he even took time from his day off to see me to be sure things hadn't worsened. The level of both clinical care and personal caring he displayed went above and beyond and got me through one of the worst infections I've ever had. So grateful for his expertise and kindness.
About Dr. Michael Rothschild, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831132455
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatric Otolaryngology
Dr. Rothschild works at
