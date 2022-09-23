See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2 (106)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Rothberg works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearwater Office
    430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 461-6026
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Countryside
    2414 Enterprise Rd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 461-6026
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Trinity
    2044 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 110, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 461-6026
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (72)
    Sep 23, 2022
    I had a great experience with Dr. Rothberg and all of his professional staff. I would recommend him to anyone that would be in need of his Medical expertise.
    Susan M. Fleming — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831138338
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda U MC
    • Hosp for Joint Dis-Orth Inst
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothberg has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

