Dr. Michael Rothbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Witham Health Services.



Dr. Rothbaum works at Rothbaum Eye and Vision in Noblesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Nearsightedness and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.