Dr. Michael Rothbaum, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Michael Rothbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Witham Health Services.

Dr. Rothbaum works at Rothbaum Eye and Vision in Noblesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Nearsightedness and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rothbaum Eye and Vision
    18077 River Rd Ste 103, Noblesville, IN 46062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 773-5153
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Witham Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Nearsightedness
Migraine
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2022
    I was very thankful that Dr Rothbaum squeezed me in to see him when I woke up one morning with a floater. He knew I was blind in one eye and i was very concerned about this floater When I got to the office the assistant dilated me and several minutes later the doctor came in, asked me some questions as he looked on my eye then got rather quiet . He informed me their was a mass behind my eye and it was bleeding. He quickly took me for some additional tests then confirmed he would like me to have a brain MRI. His initial findings and quick decision got me into the MRI machine 2 days later where they found 2 brain tumors; one rather large and massive edema. 3 weeks later a neuro surgeon took the tumors out and 9 months later I am recovered mostly from a very traumatic experience!
    Beth A — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Rothbaum, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, American Sign Language
    • 1154387611
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • IU Health Methodist
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rothbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothbaum works at Rothbaum Eye and Vision in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Rothbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Rothbaum has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Nearsightedness and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

