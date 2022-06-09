Dr. Michael Rothbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rothbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rothbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Witham Health Services.
Locations
Rothbaum Eye and Vision18077 River Rd Ste 103, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (317) 773-5153Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was very thankful that Dr Rothbaum squeezed me in to see him when I woke up one morning with a floater. He knew I was blind in one eye and i was very concerned about this floater When I got to the office the assistant dilated me and several minutes later the doctor came in, asked me some questions as he looked on my eye then got rather quiet . He informed me their was a mass behind my eye and it was bleeding. He quickly took me for some additional tests then confirmed he would like me to have a brain MRI. His initial findings and quick decision got me into the MRI machine 2 days later where they found 2 brain tumors; one rather large and massive edema. 3 weeks later a neuro surgeon took the tumors out and 9 months later I am recovered mostly from a very traumatic experience!
About Dr. Michael Rothbaum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1154387611
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothbaum has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Nearsightedness and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rothbaum speaks American Sign Language.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothbaum.
