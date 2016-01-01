Overview

Dr. Michael Rossi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Rossi works at Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

