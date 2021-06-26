Overview

Dr. Michael Rosselli, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Rosselli works at South Miami Walk-In Orthopedics in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL and Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.