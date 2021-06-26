Dr. Michael Rosselli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosselli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rosselli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rosselli, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
South Miami Walk-in Orthopedics5966 S Dixie Hwy Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 453-2667
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2200
Ortho Florida LLC11050 Griffin Rd Ste 104, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 686-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Orthopedics Clinic, walk in convenient for an emergency case like mine. Doctor Rosselli and all his staff were professional, attentive and cordial in my visits.
About Dr. Michael Rosselli, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND
Dr. Rosselli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosselli accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosselli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosselli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosselli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosselli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosselli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.