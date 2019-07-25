Dr. Michael Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Ross, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westmont, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Duly Health And Care Naperville303 W Ogden Ave Ste 30 Fl 3, Westmont, IL 60559 Directions (630) 946-2250
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ross always takes the time to review my medical history and always tracks my data thoroughly. He has an outstanding bedside manner and truly cares about my problems. I trust him completely.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Stanford University
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.