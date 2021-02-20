Dr. Michael Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Ross, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their residency with Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
-
1
Nch Medical Group880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3800
-
2
Northwest Community Day Surgery Ctr II LLC675 W Kirchhoff Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I rate Dr. Ross 6 Stars if that's possible. He is a fantastic urologist. I needed surgery for the 1st time in my life and scared about it. Everyone at NCH for pre-surgery checks was terrific and didn't have to spend time waiting for various tests etc. Post surgery was better than I ever thought it would be. No pain, no bleeding, no infection, no swelling, no discomfort whatsoever. I was shocked, now into day 5 of post surgery. I can't say enough about Dr Ross other than he's terrific! .....as is the hospital and their entire staff of professionals.
About Dr. Michael Ross, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1740446806
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
