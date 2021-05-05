Dr. Michael Rosove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rosove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rosove, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Oncology Hematology100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 794-9718
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosove is a respected authority in the field of dealing with Polycythemia Rubra Vera. He has contributed to my survival of a chronic illness and is always willing to collaborate with other physicians on my team. I am forever grateful for his care.
About Dr. Michael Rosove, MD
- Hematology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1528088549
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosove has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosove has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosove.
