Dr. Rosner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Rosner, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rosner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Rosner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael J. Rosner MD PA80 Doctors Dr Ste 4, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 684-1076
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosner?
About Dr. Michael Rosner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1093714982
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosner works at
Dr. Rosner has seen patients for Myelopathy, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.