Dr. Michael Rosenthal, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rosenthal, DO is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
Michael K. Rosenthal D.o. PC2300 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 3C, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 652-3469
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I visited Dr. Rosenthal to have skin tags (moles) removed from my face. He removed 15 (all) skin tags from my face. He was very professional and made me very comfortable with the procedure. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Rosenthal, DO
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1487744421
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Granuloma of Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.