Overview

Dr. Michael Rosenthal, DO is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Rosenthal works at MICHAEL KENNETH ROSENTHAL DO in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Granuloma of Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.