Overview

Dr. Michael Rosenthal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Michael R Rosenthal MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.