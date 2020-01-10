Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Rosenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rosenthal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Michael R Rosenthal MD8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 619, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-5630
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenthal really cares about his patients. I've been to other psychiatrists who only talked to you about five minutes then wrote a script but still wanted to see you every two weeks just to get more insurance money. Dr. Rosenthal is refreshingly the opposite - he really listens to you, takes good notes and you can tell he really wants to help make you feel better. He's also easy to schedule with, always on time and highly responsive. He's also considerate of your financial situation. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Rosenthal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
