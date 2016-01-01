Overview

Dr. Michael Rosenman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenman works at Nevada Pediatric Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.