Dr. Rosenblatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Rosenblatt, MD
Dr. Michael Rosenblatt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
- 1 2444 Wilshire Blvd Ste 404, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 208-3390
great doctor, great listener, highly intelligent, kind
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1386665875
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblatt.
