Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr Rosenberg for over 15 years. Without going into a lot of detail - He is the first Doctor who was able to look at my eye structure and not be concerned about glaucoma -- he explained what he saw and why others were alarmed. He runs a very busy practice and tries to see a lot of people - so he is rushed at times - but I find his knowledge well worth the wait.
About Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1750303673
- U Calif
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Diplopia and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Polish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.