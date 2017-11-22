See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD

Ophthalmology
2 (17)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150
    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Diplopia
Paralytic Strabismus
Esotropia
Diplopia
Paralytic Strabismus
Esotropia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 22, 2017
    I have been a patient of Dr Rosenberg for over 15 years. Without going into a lot of detail - He is the first Doctor who was able to look at my eye structure and not be concerned about glaucoma -- he explained what he saw and why others were alarmed. He runs a very busy practice and tries to see a lot of people - so he is rushed at times - but I find his knowledge well worth the wait.
    Nancy W in Chicago, IL — Nov 22, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 56 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1750303673
    Education & Certifications

    • U Calif
    Residency
    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Diplopia and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

