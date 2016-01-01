Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1275533440
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Keesler Air Force Med Ctr
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Vertigo, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
