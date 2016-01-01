Overview

Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.