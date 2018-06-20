Overview

Dr. Michael Rosen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.