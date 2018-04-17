See All General Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Michael Rosen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Rosen works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-3441
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 17, 2018
    If you are in need of hernia repair, no matter how complicated, look no further. Simply the best.
    About Dr. Michael Rosen, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629098322
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

