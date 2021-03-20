See All Otolaryngologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Michael Rontal, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Rontal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Rontal works at Rontal Akervall Clinic in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vocal Cord Nodule and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rontal Clinic PC
    28300 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 737-4030
  2. 2
    Royal Oak Office
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 200, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 737-4030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Vocal Cord Nodule
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Vocal Cord Nodule
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Spasm Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Web Chevron Icon
Laryngocele Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Michael Rontal, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184688483
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University
    • Sinai Hospital of Detroit
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • University of Michigan
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
