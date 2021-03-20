Dr. Michael Rontal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rontal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rontal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Rontal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Rontal Clinic PC28300 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 737-4030
Royal Oak Office3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 200, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 737-4030
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Thorough & comprehensive diagnostician! I greatly his ability to cure a difficult to resolve a chronic sinus infection.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1184688483
- Washington University
- Sinai Hospital of Detroit
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rontal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rontal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rontal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rontal has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vocal Cord Nodule and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rontal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rontal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rontal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rontal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rontal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.