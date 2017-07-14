Overview

Dr. Michael Romash, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Romash works at SMOC - Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.