Dr. Michael Rom, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They completed their fellowship with New England Mc-Tuft U
Locations
Cleveland Kidney and Hypertension Consultants, Inc13170 Ravenna Rd Ste 118, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 286-1188
In Sight Eye Care9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5840
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very high prescription and was unhappy with glasses while my contact lenses were becoming costly. I was recommended by friends and family to get Lasik from Dr. Rom and I couldn't be happier! His professionalism is only outweighed by his courtesy and excellent "bedside manner." My vision is now crystal clear and I can see better then I ever did even with corrective lenses. I would recommend Dr. Rom to anyone who wants to have better clarity in sight!
About Dr. Michael Rom, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- New England Mc-Tuft U
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Baragwanath Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rom has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rom speaks Hebrew.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rom.
