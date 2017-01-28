See All Ophthalmologists in Chardon, OH
Dr. Michael Rom, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Rom, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Rom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They completed their fellowship with New England Mc-Tuft U

Dr. Rom works at Cleveland Kidney and Hypertension Consultants, Inc in Chardon, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Kidney and Hypertension Consultants, Inc
    13170 Ravenna Rd Ste 118, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 286-1188
  2. 2
    In Sight Eye Care
    9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 205-5840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Disorders
Vision Screening
Corneal Diseases
Eyelid Disorders
Vision Screening
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rom?

    Jan 28, 2017
    I had a very high prescription and was unhappy with glasses while my contact lenses were becoming costly. I was recommended by friends and family to get Lasik from Dr. Rom and I couldn't be happier! His professionalism is only outweighed by his courtesy and excellent "bedside manner." My vision is now crystal clear and I can see better then I ever did even with corrective lenses. I would recommend Dr. Rom to anyone who wants to have better clarity in sight!
    TMH in Cleveland, OH — Jan 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Rom, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Rom, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rom to family and friends

    Dr. Rom's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rom

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Rom, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Rom, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982643102
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Mc-Tuft U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baragwanath Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rom has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Rom, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.