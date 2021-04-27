Dr. Michael Rolfsen Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rolfsen Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rolfsen Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rolfsen Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Dr. Rolfsen Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Waco Eye Associates602 W State Highway 6, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 870-4522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rolfsen Jr?
My experience with Dr Rolfsen, was great !!! I felt that I was in good hands, under his care for my cataracts surgery, end of last year !!! I will definitely, refer him ... Also, he has a great staff, as well has the ones at hospital...
About Dr. Michael Rolfsen Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1760724553
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Tulane
- LSU Health Sciences Center
- Notre Dame
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rolfsen Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rolfsen Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rolfsen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rolfsen Jr works at
Dr. Rolfsen Jr has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rolfsen Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rolfsen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rolfsen Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rolfsen Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rolfsen Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.