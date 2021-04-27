Overview

Dr. Michael Rolfsen Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Rolfsen Jr works at Waco Ophthalmology in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.